Sunoco building 2 pipelines, not just 1 across Pennsylvania

NEW Pa. (AP) - Sunoco Logistics Partners says there's so much interest in its plans to build a natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that they'll actually build two pipelines.
Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2lOogYJ ) says CEO Michael Hennigan broke the news to industry analysts during a conference call about the company's quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
Environmental advocacy groups had tried to halt construction of the $2.5 billion Mariner East 2 project, claiming it would unleash massive and irreparable damage to the state's environment and residents.
The pipelines will connect Marcellus and Utica Shale wells in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to a Sunoco terminal in Marcus Hook, near Philadelphia.
A 16-inch pipeline will be built alongside the 20-inch pipeline already under construction.
The permitting process had always allowed a second pipeline, but Sunoco didn't formally commit to that until Wednesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.