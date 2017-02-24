Preston County Commission Reviews November Election Voting Issues

“It’s important to still understand the important things about who you can vote for, who you can’t vote for,” said Preston County Prosecuting Attorney Mel Snyder.

That is at the center of an issue with votes from the November election that he brought before County Commission at their regular meeting on Monday.

After running unopposed, he noticed an irregularity in the election results.

“I see after my name I see like a hundred and fifty some votes cast for ‘no candidate’ and I’m like you can’t do that. How in the world does that happen?,” Snyder said.

So he began to research.

“There’s a case in West Virginia, Daniel v. Simms that says that the ballot is illegal. You have to vote only for a candidate. That’s the law,” said Snyder.

Voters were mistakenly given the option to check ‘no candidates filed’ when the ballots were programmed by Casto & Harris. You can only vote for a candidate or not at all, so the ballots of all voters who checked ‘no candidates filed’ are illegal.

If any county race had been decided by 150 votes or less, a recount may have been necessary. The closest race was for the Board of Education levy, decided by 372 votes.

“It wasn’t like this was a single mistake,” Snyder said. There was a mistake by Casto & Harris about programming the ballots. Then you have the county election officials. I think they noticed it. I think they never thought it was a problem.”

Because this was all just a mistake, there is not a case of voter fraud. Snyder says after this election, he’s looking closely at how county election officials are trained. Election training comes from the Secretary of State’s office and he believes the training needs to focus more on these issues and less on what he calls “minutia”.

Commissioners reinforce that all election protocols were followed in the county, but say this is a lesson to the public to get involved and be informed, so future mistakes aren’t made.

“This is open to the public for us to come in,” said Preston County Commissioner Craig Jennings. “They can watch us test the voting machines. They can come and watch the count being done and for the most part no one takes advantage of that. If nothing else if it just opens it up and gets people thinking ‘hey maybe one of two of us should go down there and watch and see if this is followed correctly or done right’. I think that’s one of our most important jobs is the oversight of those elections.”