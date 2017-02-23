West Virginia Rivers Holds a Community Meeting on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

West Virginia Rivers and partners held a community meeting on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

This was held to educate the public about the potential economic and environmental impacts from the pipeline.

Main concerns are threats to the water from the pipeline when it crosses streams.

Citizens are also concerned about how it will affect their property values and safety if a pipeline would happen to explode.

"We think that this is going to be a serious threat and damage to West Virginia, and we want to help make people aware that there is an opportunity for them to have some influence on what's going to be done with this pipeline and the time to comment and take action is now," said Jim Kotcon, WV Sierra Club.

Another public comment meeting will be held on March 1 in Elkins, and on March 2 in Marlington.