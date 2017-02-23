Buckhannon City Police Holds Community Involvement Meeting

On Thursday evening, the Buckhannon Police Department held their very first community involvement meeting where they will discuss different topics every month.

The topic for Thursday's meeting was general drug awareness. The goal for the evening was to identify people who want to get involved and put their plans to prevent substance abuse into action.

A representative from the Opportunity House, a primary recovery community organization, was in attendance.

"We are hoping to develop a coalition of folks in the community who help deal with the substance abuse problem in the community across the whole continuum of care. From prevention to intervention, to treatment and recovery," said Matthew Kerner, Opportunity House.

"Hopefully just to shine some light on some topics. Obviously it's something that the community feels strongly about. Also, the reality is that I think you could attribute most crime is directly or indirectly related to drugs and alcohol," said Nicholas Caynor, Corporal of the Buckhannon Police Department.

Following the meeting, a more in depth clandestine laboratory explaining tools used to navigate drug activities was described to the community.