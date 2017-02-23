Town Hall Meeting Held at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Hopes of Senator Capito's Attendance

Thursday evening a group of Buckhannon citizens held a town hall meeting for Senator Capito at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

A petition of over 1,000 signatures was delivered to Capito requesting this meeting but she was unable to attend.

Capito made it clear well before the event that she would be unable to attend but it still went on.

Citizens wrote questions on index cards that they would have asked Capito if she were in attendance.

Issue discussed were the GOP plan for the repeal and replacement for the affordable care act, her vote to confirm Betsy DeVos, and plans for sober living homes.