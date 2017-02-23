Marion County Health Department Discusses Seasons and Illness

As cold and flu season continues, some people are wondering if the warm weather is contributing to the spread of virus.

But, the nursing director at the Marion County Health Department said it's quite the opposite.

Donna Riffle said cold and dry weather helps viruses multiply but warm and humid weather kills viruses quicker.

She said our bodies can only do so much to fend off the cold and flu.



"We have filters in our nose and with that air being drier, sometimes it may not be able to filter out the viruses as well as it normally would," said Riffle.

Riffle said regular hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes and getting the flu shot can help prevent the cold and flu.