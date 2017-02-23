Division of Highways Works To Correct Landslides of Route 250

Route 250 in Marion County, between the Town of White Hall and the City of Fairmont, has been subject to landslides for years.

Now, there is debate over who should pay to fix the problem.

"Something has to be done because I'm just afraid something terrible is going to happen on Route 250," said Del. Mike Caputo of the 50th District.

About a month ago, a tree fell onto a car causing the road to be shut down for days.

The land along the road is privately owned, but DOH District Four Engineer Ray Urse said Route 250 has a turnpike right of way designation of 60 feet, giving crews the ability to do corrective work there.

Delegate Linda Longstreth said working with the property owner should be done, too.



"You just can't take over someone's private property. There has to be an agreement and we have to work together on that. So that's where we are right now. It's a dangerous situation. It's been a dangerous situation since the 70s," she said.

But some lawmakers from Marion County think the private landowners should pay to fix the issues.

"I did suggest to (the Division of) Highways 'Look, we're using taxpayer dollars to clean up a mess that's being created by private landowners. Maybe we should be sending those people a bill'," Caputo said.

Delegate and Mayor of White Hall, Guy Ward, agreed.

"I think that maybe they should maybe bear some of the expense. I've heard that they're willing to cooperate but I don't know for sure. I haven't really talked to any of them," Ward said, referring to the private property owners," said Ward.

Urse said the DOH is obligated remove debris from the roadside ditch and roadway.

Crews recently worked with Fairmont State engineering students to complete a survey of the slides on Route 250. They used LYDAR technology, which can indicate movement before it becomes an active slide.

Urse said for now, the detour route of Mary Lou Retton Drive and Holbert Road is ready and available if need be.