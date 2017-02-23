Coleman Family Fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held in Clarksburg Friday, Feb. 24, after a deadly accident last month in Harrison County.
My Mother's Daughter will donate proceeds from its sales, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to the Coleman family.
Four members of that family died in a collision along Route 50 on January 11.
Donations will also be accepted and various items will be raffled.
Clarksburg Studio
