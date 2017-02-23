Celebrate the End of Winter in Helvetia

The historic town of Helvetia is hosting the annual Fasnacht festival the weekend of the Feb 24-26.

Fasnacht is the pre-Lenten burning of Old Man Winter, happening the Saturday before Ash Wednesday and likened to Mardi Gras. It has roots in the Swiss Winterfest.

Clara Lehmann, a resident of Helvetia, has been going to the festival for most of her life and loves the rich heritage surrounding the event.

“We have combined the festival with more of a druid festival where they used to burn Old Man Winter to kind of rid ourselves of winter and welcome spring,” says Lehmann. “What we do here in Helvetia is combine Winterfest with this Fasnacht which is that more catholic pre-Lenten festival.”

Traditional Swiss and German food will be served at the Hutte and music will be playing throughout Star Band Hall. Masks will be paraded through town and Old Man Winter will be cut down at midnight.