Healthy Harrison: Road Map to Healthy Living

The organization Healthy Harrison will work to reduce drug addiction and promote local running races.

WBOY learns more about road maps to healthy living.



"Potential and I think it shows that uh it really points to west Virginia's interest in improving communities," said Healthy Harrison Executive Director John Paul Nardelli. "Our programs have been developed to be open and inviting to everyone."

Healthy Harrison works not only with public health officials, running groups, but also the business community.



"What we want to do is select a number of businesses and measurably improve the health and wellness of the employees within that organization and we plan to do so buy taking measurements upfront and then giving them the tools and resources that they need to make those improvements," said Nardelli.



Once the businesses are selected, Healthy Harrison will team up with WVU to create a health plan.



"Are there things they can do as employees in their company say you know we can focus on maybe getting a walking club together in our community," said Healthy Harrison board member Jim Harris.



The goal is not quick weight loss but establishing long term healthy habits.



"Shopping in the grocery store," said Harris. "If your grocery store doesn't offer fruits and vegetables that are readily available have a conversation with that market. have a conversation on what is healthy eating. it's not really more expensive to healthy when you think about fruits and vegetables five servings a day. you are replacing some of the unhealthy choices that are expensive too."