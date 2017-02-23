UPDATE: 15 Arrest Warrants Issued in Harrison County Counterfeit Money Investigation

UPDATE (2/24/17 at 3 p.m.):

Fifteen arrest warrants for counterfeiting were issued Thursday, according to the Sergeant Jason Webber of the Clarksburg Police Department.

Rodney Claypool, Cameron Dixon, Mark Hyde, Julia Pinion, Nicholas Secreto, and Dakota Linkous have been arrested on counterfeit charges.

Shane Damron is also facing counterfeiting charges in Harrison County but was recently arrested in Damien, Georgia, where he is facing 15 charges for a variety of crimes. After he is tried in Georgia, Damron will be extradited back to Harrison County, where he will also face a malicious wounding charge, along with the counterfeiting charges.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for counterfeiting for Chaz Jaco, who is believed to be in Portland, Oregon.

"The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Clarksburg Police Department, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department to try and resolve this high influx of counterfeit notes being passed at our local businesses," Webber said.

During post-arrest interviews, information was obtained on a possible location where the counterfeit bills were being manufactured, which led to the search of a residence in Clarksburg, Webber said. The Harrison County Street Crimes and Drug Unit assisted the three agencies in serving that search warrant.

The United States Secret Service assisted with one of the post-arrest interviews, Webber said, and will be helping identify the source outside of the state where a lot of the notes are coming from.

There are additional arrests pending on active warrants, and additional suspects have been identified, Webber said.

ORIGINAL:

