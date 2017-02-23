18-Year-Old Grafton Man Accused of Multiple Sex Crimes

A Grafton man was arrested this month on multiple sex charges.

Donovan Mullins, 18, allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl to have sex and touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Department.

In October, the 16-year-old girl went to Mullins' home to hang out and watch television, police said. Mullins began making sexual advances, and she told him that she did not want anything to happen and that they were just friends, according to court documents. Mullins proceeded to get on top of the girl and told her that she "was going to like it" before forcing her to have sex, police said.

In November, a 17-year-old girl was at Mullins' home watching television, police said. She told police that Mullins began touching her, pulling her hair, and squeezing her thighs while telling her that she "liked being manhandled." The girl told Mullins to stop, police said, but he continued grabbing her breasts and biting her neck, which left marks on her the next day. The girl told police that she was crying while he was on top of her and that she tried to leave, but Mullins followed her.

Mullins is charged with second degree sexual assault in the first incident and first degree sexual abuse in the second incident.