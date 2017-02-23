Hilliard's Sexual Assault Case Moves to Circuit Court

A case in Harrison County against a man charged with second-degree sexual assault will move to circuit court,

A judge found probable cause Thursday against Isaiah Hilliard.

Hilliard is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in December, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Hilliard was at a party at a home near West Milford, when he forced the girl to have sex with him.

Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said the girl said "no" multiple times, but Hilliard told her that wasn't a good enough answer. Hilliard then used his hand to assault the girl before holding her down and forcing her to have sex, deputies said. The girl told deputies Hilliard hit her in the back of the head as she was attempting to get away.

Hilliard is free on bond.