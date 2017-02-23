Kingwood Postpones Excess Levy Election Until June

Kingwood postponed its special election for an excess levy until June to give officials enough time to complete necessary paperwork and procedures.

Instead of having two elections, the residents can vote on the excess levy at the same time they vote on council members and the mayor. Reducing the number of elections will save residents money, Mayor Curtis Stiles said.

"It will save them some money and that's the key," Stiles said. "If I can save the citizens some money, we need to do it."

The levy would be used for parks and recreation, the library, street pavements and managing storm water, the mayor said.