Lewis County Home Looking For Formal Wear For Prom

A Lewis County nursing home hopes to bring a favorite spring event to its residents this year.

The Crestview Nursing Home is holding a prom and looking for formal wear for its residents to enjoy the event.

They're asking for donations of dresses and suit jackets so their residents can enjoy the full prom experience.

"We're looking for sizes medium for extra large in the sport coats, and in formal dresses, anywhere from size 12 through 24," said Nathan Harold, activities director.

Donations are needed by March 25, so residents can pick their outfits before the event.