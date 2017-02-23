Monongalia County Mobile Food Pantry Continues in Westover

Monongalia County’s mobile food pantry continued its distribution in Westover on Thursday morning.

The Mountaineer Food Bank provided 13,000 pounds of meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, baked goods and more that fed 274 families out of the Westover VFW.

“With the economy the way it is you don’t think with the hospital and Mylan everywhere you think people have great jobs and nobody could even have a need for this,” said Mean Stewart with the Mason Dixon Food Pantry. “With the amount of people that show up it’s just amazing to think that these people would go hungry if we weren’t here to help in some way.”

The mobile pantry is brought to parts of the county where there is also a Pantry Plus More program inside of a school.

“We run the food pantry and we do it every week,” said Kara Moore with Mason Dixon Food Pantry who brought her son to volunteer. “He comes into the pantry and just pulling him out school today shows him that what we do is just not in the school. It is feeding others outside of our community as well.”

‘If no one else would do it, they would just go hungry and that’s why she’s doing it,” said Kara’s son Karson Moore, who attends Mason Dixon Elementary.

The mobile food pantry will continue next month near Ridgedale Elementary with a specific date and time to be announced.