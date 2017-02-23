South Middle School Holds First Career Fair

For South Middle School students in Morgantown, it’s never too early to decide what to be when they grow up.

A college and career fair that took place on Thursday is making that choice easier.

Students were able to pick a field that interests them such as technology, medicine, government, engineering, business, athletics, and more and participate in hands-on presentations from adults working in those fields.

Teachers say starting students early, keeps them more engaged in their classes.

“If we start it at sixth grade and you go through the medical track and that’s not for you, you get the opportunity to try it two more times,” said 6th grade math and science teacher Amy Conneway. “I would like it to be an annual thing so they try it two more times so that they could figure out what is the career they would like to do ,or what they might be interested in, so when they get to college they’ve narrowed their focus down.”

Many of the volunteer presenters were from West Virginia University, parents of students, or even some of the school’s student-teachers.