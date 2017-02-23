Doddridge County High School Plans Building Expansion

Doddridge County High School is in the expansion process. A new auxiliary gym was just completed and a weight room and classroom are still under construction. Coaches say the new facility will cater to more than just sports teams.

"We'll be able to have camps, we'll be able to have shoot outs because we'll be able to have two gyms to use..it just opens limitless opportunities and we are real excited about it. It's going to be great for our school and for our county," said Scott Burnside, basketball coach.

The school looks forward to hosting tournaments and other community-centered events in the near future.