Operation Welcome Home Answers Veteran Benefit Questions

Veterans with questions about their benefits had a place to go for answers on Thursday.

Operation Welcome Home hosted a Veterans Benefit Session at the American Red Cross that gave veterans and their families an explanation of all that is available to them.

They were briefed on job placement opportunities, legal services, home loans, and, Operation Welcome Home’s agriculture training program and more.

Organizers say they created the event after getting so many calls for help.

“Although our main job is job placement, people call and ask other questions,” said Brett Simpson, Program Manager for Operation Welcome Home. “They’re asking about well I know you do this, but do you know how I would get my DD214, my record of military service? Who I would talk to about using my VA home loan? I try to field those questions for them.”

Veterans with benefit questions can email Brett at bsimpson@welcomehomewv.com or visit welcomehomewv.com.