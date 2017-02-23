Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday Night & Saturday Morning

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - It started off as a cloudy day with a few scattered rain showers, but cleared out nicely with temperatures warming up as we've working into the afternoon, and it looks like we've got major changes on the way as we head into the end of the week and the first part of the weekend.

We're going to be looking ahead to an even stronger cold front moving through the area at the end of the week, but before that does, we will have a warm air mass in place with just a little instability, so we will hold on to a chance of thunderstorms. A better chance of thunderstorms exists as we head from late Friday and into early Saturday Morning as the stronger front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed of the region in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with a Slight Risk bordering our viewing area on Friday Night into Early Saturday Morning as the front moves through the region. This would be primarily for gusty to damaging winds with the front rolling through the region.



Once that cold front moves through the region on Saturday Morning, we will bring in some much colder air than we have seen through the last week or so. That will take any rain showers left over and turn them over to snow showers, especially into the higher elevations. We will have to watch for accumulation, but keep in mind we've been so warm over the last week or so it will take awhile for the ground to cool off, and that if any moisture hangs around after the front moves through. Here are some safety tips for severe thunderstorms to remember...



Thunderstorms produce many dangerous and severe forms of weather. Lightning, destructive winds, heavy rain and hail can all be products of thunderstorms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue normal activity, but monitor weather conditions closely.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning means to seek shelter immediately and monitor conditions on radio or television. Follow all of the above instructions until the storm passes.

What To Do

If you are outside, get into a building, car or bus.

If you are in the woods, pick a low area under small trees.

If you are swimming or boating, get out of the water immediately and onto land as soon as possible.

If you are in an open area, head for low ground such as a valley or ravine, or crouch down.

If golfing, leave the course as soon as possible and take shelter in the clubhouse.

What Not To Do

Do not touch metallic objects such as bicycles, fences, golf clubs, and equipment such as lawnmowers.

Do not go near trees, poles, hills, clotheslines, overhead wires, metal pipes, or water.

If in a group, do not huddle -- but spread out.

Do not use the telephone except in an emergency.

Do not take a shower or bath.

Stay with WBOY 12 News and StormTracker 12 for the latest severe weather information...



--- WBOY StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman



STAY TUNED to www.wvalways.com/weather as well as WBOY-StormTracker 12 Facebook and on Twitter. We send automatic warnings for all counties in our viewing area - just follow @StormTracker12.