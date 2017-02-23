Morgantown Groups Rally for Affordable Care Act

Several Morgantown groups rallied in support of The Affordable Care Act on Thursday in hopes their stories will be heard.

Planned Parenthood and “Organizing for Action” held signs outside the offices of Representative David McKinley and Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The groups say they spoke with one of McKinley’s aides, but are still waiting for their requests for a town hall meeting with Senator Capito in the area to be answered.

They say they were also able to have a roundtable discussion on the issue with Senator Joe Manchin.

The groups are worried about the 200,000 West Virginians at risk to lose their healthcare if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Friday, Planned Parenthood and “Organizing for Action” plan to really outside the Charleston Offices of Senator Capito and Congressman Alex Mooney.