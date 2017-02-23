A Local High School Receives Archery Grant

One sport is getting more action at Doddrige County High School. The school received a grant for more archery equipment after students showed an interest for the skill in gym class and the gym teacher says students are not only hitting the target, but embracing it as a life skill.

Scott Robey, P.E. teacher said, "The reason I wanted to incorporate it in this class is because it doesn't matter how tall you are, how small you are, whether you weigh 125 pounds or 350 pound you can be good at it, so it's something everybody has a chance to succeed in."

Archery has no stereotype, and the many faces of the sport include Sadie Shields who said archery is a skill she plans to keep up.

"I would definitely like to do it later in life. I live on a farm and I think it would be a great thing to learn," said Shields.

Robey added, "Well, here in Doddrige County, we are a rural county. Hunting is very big in our area so the outdoors is second nature to a lot of our kids."

Robey also added that archery teaches the students discipline and rules. Whistle commands and precise timing keep the sport safe, but Robey said all his students are hitting the target when it comes to learning life skills.