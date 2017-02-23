Statewide Drug Crisis Hotline Surpasses 10,000 Calls - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Statewide Drug Crisis Hotline Surpasses 10,000 Calls

CLARKSBURG -

A statewide drug crisis hotline surpassed 10,000 received calls this week, staff said. 

Help4WV launched in September of 2015 and has since become a leading resource in the fight against the state's drug epidemic.

"By hitting this 10,000 milestone, it's a little bittersweet," outreach coordinator Jeremy Smith said. "Obviously there's a lot of people that are dealing with drug addictions right now but we are happy to be a part of the solution."

The hotline compiled a list of all of the state's more than 1,000 resources, Smith said. When someone with an addiction-related need calls in, the service can usually get them into a treatment program within 48 hours, Smith added. 

Those in need of help can call the hotline at 1-844-Help4WV. 

