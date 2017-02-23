Morgantown Student Named State Winner in Doodle 4 Google Competition

A North Elementary School student's artwork may soon be featured on Google's homepage.

Tarannom Rajaee was chosen as a state winner in the ninth annual Doodle 4 Google competition. This year, the competition asked K-12 students to design Google's logo based on the theme "What I see for the future..." Rajaee, a second grader, depicted life on Mars.

"I'm really happy. This is amazing, unexpected news," Rajaee said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito helped her classmates surprise Rajaee at a student assembly that featured a lecture by Google representatives.

“I am so proud of Tarannom Rajaee,” Sen. Capito said in a press release. “After seeing her talent firsthand, it is no surprise her doodle was selected out of 100,000 entries. By representing West Virginia in this competitive contest, Tarannom makes us very proud. I encourage all West Virginians to vote for her doodle online – I know I will!”

Voting for the national winner is now open to public until March 6 at here. The final winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a technology grant for his or her school.