Despite Mild Winter, DOH Still Facing Seasonal Challenges

With temperatures like we've had all week, it's easy to forget that it's still winter. But even though this mild weather may mean less snow and ice on the roads, the Division of Highways is still hard at work.

"Winter's not over, particularly in our Preston County area. We've fought snow throughout the area and continue to do so," said Ray Urse, District Four Manager for the Division of Highways.

But this season's snow accumulation across the District Four region isn't nearly what it's been in years past. So how does that affect the DOH stockpiles?

"The amount of salt that we purchase is based on historical data of past year's usage. There's a provision in that contract that requires us to purchase 80 percent of that contract amount. This year, what that means is we'll be buying in excess of 10,000 tons that we don't need, but we will have to stockpile for next year," said Urse.

While a mild winter does afford an opportunity for savings on material and labor, making room for excess rock salt isn't the easiest of tasks.

"Our sheds throughout the district hold about 30,000 tons. They are currently nearly full, so this 10,000 tons that we need to stockpile - we'll have to create auxiliary stockpiles. There are environmental concerns, so we will incur some costs associated with those stockpiles," said Urse.

Another cost? Maintaining state vehicles.

"The savings aren't as great as you think. We have something called a 32 degree rule, which requires us to stage our equipment out on the four-lanes, anytime the temperature is to be below 32 degrees. It's not a mechanism triggered by a snow forecast, it's triggered by the temperatures," said Urse.

The good news? Certain abrasives can be used for one purpose, paving the way for even more projects in the next few months.

"The #8 stone that we use for abrasives and SRIC is also a component in our tar & chip program. With this year being a mild winter, we'll have some leeway to do some projects on patching and paving in the spring," said Urse.