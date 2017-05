A woman was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a singe-vehicle motorcycle accident in Clarksburg.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 9 p.m. on East Main Street, near the Goff Plaza Bridge. It does not appear that the woman was run off the road, police said.

Police said there is no word on the woman's condition at this time.

