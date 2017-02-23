UPDATE: Vacant Harrison County House Fire Ruled Arson

UPDATE (3/1/17 at 5 p.m.):

According to the West Milford Volunteer Fire Chief, the fire at the vacant home on Liberty Street was ruled an arson.

If anyone has any information on the fire, please call the state's arson hotline at 1-800-233-3473.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire early Thursday morning.

According the officials, the call came in around 2:15 a.m. for a house fire on Liberty Street in West Milford.

The fire happened at vacant house. This is the second time in the past three months there has been a fire at this location. The last fire was back in November.

The West Milford, Lost Creek, and Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. West Milford will handle the investigation.