Upshur County BOE Discusses Personnel Transfers and Terminations

The Upshur County Board of Education met Wednesday evening to talk about possible personnel changes.

made Superintendent Roy Wager recommendations for transfers and terminations for the upcoming school year. With state budget cuts to education, the BOE is undertaking transfers and terminations of positions due to declining enrollment. A revised excess levy cut $250,000 from the BOE's budget as well.

Seven personnel positions were transferred, along with one professional position being terminated.

"We're over the state formula in employee service and professional. So that's the, we had to make some cuts plus our budget is very tight and we're taking a hit as far as the tax money that's going to be available to the county," said Wager.

"We're on a school bus for 20 hours a day, and that's just mornings and afternoon runs. And those kids look for us every morning; and if we're not there it makes a big difference, their whole day is messed up," said Debbie Groggs, a school bus aide in Upshur County.

Six professional positions are scheduled for transfer. Another six will be up for vote of termination, as well as 13 service personnel. Hearings are scheduled for February 28.