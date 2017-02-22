WVU Hosts 'Fake News' Panel

On Wednesday evening, students at West Virginia University had the opportunity to attend a panel titled 'Truth and Consequences: Fake News, Filter Bubbles and Democracy.'

The panel included journalists, professors and media experts.

Emily Corio, panel moderator, said she hopes the event helped students decipher between what's real and what's fake.

"I hope that students took away from this event that they need to be more critical consumers of information on social media and that they do need to be diligent fact-checkers," Corio said.

The panel was a part of the university's ongoing David C. Hardesty Jr. Festival of Ideas.