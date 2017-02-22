Athletes of the Week: Fairmont Sr. State Swim Team

It was quite a showing from the Polar Bears at the WVU Natatorium last Friday: the Fairmont Sr. girls’ swim team finished as the runner-up at the state swim meet, producing the school’s first two individual state swimming champions in the process.

Adriana Abruzzino was the first to win an individual title. She took the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.00. Polar Bear teammate Kelsie Drennen followed suit by winning the 100-yard backstroke, just a few heats after losing in the 100-yard butterfly final by 0.22.

"My mom kept telling me, she texted me, and I could see her up in the crowd [saying], ‘shake it off, shake it off.’ My coach and everyone else was like, ‘it’s OK, we’ve got the next event,’" said Drennen, a junior. "And so, I just forgot about the fly, forgot that I barely lost and put it all in the next events.”

Both Drennen and Abruzzino helped West Side win a third title – the 200-yard freestyle relay – an event the team dominated all season.

“I just really wanted us to win," said Abruzzino, sophomore. "We had gone undefeated all season, and it was just really exciting to go through that again.”

Abruzzino and Drennen each made the all-tournament team, as the Polar Bears finished two-points behind Wheeling Park in the team results.

Though they didn’t take first place, they still produced the program’s best finish since it won a state title in 2006.

The most surprising part of it all: this year’s team took hardware with only five competitors.

“It shows we’ve improved a lot," said Drennen. "My freshman year, we were far from [this]. I’m very proud of what are team has become.”