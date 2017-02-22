UPDATE: Getaway Driver Arrested After Fairmont Monro Muffler Robbery

UPDATE (2/28/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

Jamie Sims, 33, of Morgantown, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery over the weekend.

Sims was the getaway driver for an armed robbery at Monro Muffler, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Mays served as the lookout, and Elkins entered the store, police said.

UPDATE (2/24/17 at 6:00 p.m.):

According to the Fairmont Police Department, Sanford Mays, 38, and Charles Elkins, 30, were both found in a room at the Days Inn in White Hall with large amounts of methamphetamine, prior to their arrest.

Mays is also charged by the White Hall Police Department with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Additional bond was set at $40,000 in relation to these charges.

Sarah Stevens, 24, was also found inside the Days Inn with her children, police said. She is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with child neglect creating risk of injury or death. Her bond was set at $15,000, which she since posted.

Mays and Elkins have also each posted their respective bonds.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department assisted White Hall Police and Fairmont Police in this investigation.

UPDATE (2/24/17 at 2:30 p.m.):

Two Fairmont men were arrested Friday after they allegedly robbed the Monro Muffler.

Sanford Mays, 38, and Charles Elkins, 30, are each charged with one count of felony first-degree robbery, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police said Mays served as a lookout while Elkins entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the employee.

Mays and Elkins are both in the North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each.

ORIGINAL:

The Fairmont Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday night.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at Monro Muffler & Brake Service on Fairmont Avenue around 7 p.m.

Officers say a man showed a weapon and took off in a Ford Explorer with another person.

The man is described as bald and stands about 6' 1".



If you have any information, call the Fairmont Police Department at (304) 366-9280.