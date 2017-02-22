Restaurant Road Trip: Fox's Pizza Den - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Restaurant Road Trip: Fox's Pizza Den

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
Connect
FAIRMONT -

Fox's Pizza Den is a favorite eatery around North Central West Virginia.

At Fox's Pizza in Fairmont, customers are crazy about more than just their signature items.

Whether it's the club hoagie, Italian hoagie or the favorite steak hoagie, Owner Mark Offuttt said they are making dozens of them each day, all following the fox's pizza franchise recipe and ingredients.

"I know we're a pizza place, but we sell just as many hoagies," Offutt said.

But if you are really in the mood for pizza, the Big Daddy Special is always a crowd pleaser, with an extra large pizza, breadsticks and a two-liter bottle of soda for $21 dollars.

"That seems to be our most popular order," Offutt said.

About a year ago, Fox's picked up shop and moved down the street. It is now housed in the Spadafore Building on Fairmont Avenue, which was constructed in 1890.

Offutt said he was shocked when an architect from Omni Associates approached him about fixing up the place.

"Initially I just looked at him and I was like 'are you kidding me?'" Offutt said while laughing.

But they restored the building together and kept historic elements inside and out.

"If you look at the outside of the building and some of the architecture on the inside of the building, it really is kind of cool," he explained.

Now, you will not catch Offutt just sitting back in his new digs.

"I answer the phones, I work up front, I make the food, I do the food prep in the morning so I feel like you have to do everything before you can tell somebody how you want them to do it," he said.

Offut said he will continue to do it all to help Fox's Pizza Den continue to grow.

  • Restaurant Road Trip Nomination

    Do you have a favorite restaurant that you think we should take a "road trip" to?  Please tell us about it and why we should check it out.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your nomination.  Tune in to 12 News at 6 every Wednesday to see if your favorite restaurant is featured.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.