Restaurant Road Trip: Fox's Pizza Den

Fox's Pizza Den is a favorite eatery around North Central West Virginia.



At Fox's Pizza in Fairmont, customers are crazy about more than just their signature items.

Whether it's the club hoagie, Italian hoagie or the favorite steak hoagie, Owner Mark Offuttt said they are making dozens of them each day, all following the fox's pizza franchise recipe and ingredients.

"I know we're a pizza place, but we sell just as many hoagies," Offutt said.



But if you are really in the mood for pizza, the Big Daddy Special is always a crowd pleaser, with an extra large pizza, breadsticks and a two-liter bottle of soda for $21 dollars.

"That seems to be our most popular order," Offutt said.

About a year ago, Fox's picked up shop and moved down the street. It is now housed in the Spadafore Building on Fairmont Avenue, which was constructed in 1890.



Offutt said he was shocked when an architect from Omni Associates approached him about fixing up the place.

"Initially I just looked at him and I was like 'are you kidding me?'" Offutt said while laughing.

But they restored the building together and kept historic elements inside and out.

"If you look at the outside of the building and some of the architecture on the inside of the building, it really is kind of cool," he explained.

Now, you will not catch Offutt just sitting back in his new digs.

"I answer the phones, I work up front, I make the food, I do the food prep in the morning so I feel like you have to do everything before you can tell somebody how you want them to do it," he said.

Offut said he will continue to do it all to help Fox's Pizza Den continue to grow.