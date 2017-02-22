FBI Warns of Scam Phone Calls

The FBl's Pittsburgh Division is warning the public to be on alert for a phone scam that spoofs, or fakes the FBl's name on the recipient's voicemail.

Scammers have targeted residents around the region. They are claiming to be the FBI stating they are an "officer" of the FBI, Department of Tax and Crime Investigation.

The intended victim is told that this is their final notice and that their physical address is under investigation and an arrest warrant has been issued under their name.

The public is reminded that the FBI does not call private citizens.

They will not threaten arrest or request money and to never give out unsolicited requests for personal information to callers that you don't know.

Individuals receiving such calls can file a complaint through the FBl's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.

To avoid becoming the victim of a scam:

• Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls

• Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have ties and did not initiate contact

• Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right, hang up

For more information about the FBI or to reach a specific FBI Office visit WWW.FBI.GOV.