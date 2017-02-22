Randolph County Sheriff's Department Increasing Drug Effort

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department approached County Commission members seeking additional funds to hire more deputies.

With an additional deputy or two, the sheriff’s office would be able to add another full-time deputy to the war on drug effort.

“We have a task force, a Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, that we established that consists of federal, state, and county agencies providing the resources for that task force,” says Sheriff Mark Brady. “It has been very successful, resulting in over 100 arrests, convictions, and prosecutions of offenders.”

The task force focuses solely on the drug and violent crime cases within Randolph County and needs more manpower. Sheriff Brady is confident with more help the department can get ahead of the drug epidemic.