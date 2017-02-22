WVU Landscape Architecture Students Visit Randolph County

West Virginia University students visited downtown Elkins on Wednesday to create possible designs for revitalizing the Railroad Avenue corridor.

After a request from Elkins Main Street Committee, students chose the corridor for a several week class project.

WVU Landscape Architecture student Alex McKenzie is part of the class and shared some of the reasons for the class to be present.

“We are here to work on a project in Elkins. We are trying to revitalize the area right beside downtown by the historic districts and the railroads, and we’re trying to find a way to make more pedestrian safety,” said McKenzie.

The 22 students working on the project see the large open space as a great opportunity. Once the designs are finished the class will present their ideas to the committee and city officials.