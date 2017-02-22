Cardiac Rehab Promotes Heart Health to Patients and the Public

Heart Health Month is wrapping up but prevention and education about heart disease is a year round effort.

On Wednesday, United Health Center's cardiac nurse Cheryl Farley, facilitated cardiac rehab patients as they worked through their exercises. The Phase 3 Cardiac Rehab Unit at the Clarksburg Clinic is set up more like a gym than a rehabilitation facility. Farley said the patients in Phase 3 workouts have previously completed more guided care at the hospital prior to their workouts at the clinic.

Farley added, "This is our phase three department at United Hospital Center and we offer a continuing exercise for patients after they've had a heart event so after they complete the 12 week session at the hospital where they are closely monitored and a lot of education, they come here for maintenance so its kind of like being in a gym but you are supervised by registered nurse or exercise physiologist and we are monitoring blood pressure and heart rate, heart rhythm."

Heart attack survivor and cardiac rehab patient, John Brunett, said the workout and lifestyle changes he had to make after his massive heart attack are well worth the alternative.

Brunett said " Well, I got a big surprise on an October morning of 2015. I had a massive heart attack and spent the next 25-30 days in the hospital and I've had to change my entire life and diet and habits and exercise for the better."

United Hospital Center offer