New Legislation to Support National Forest Heritage Area

Appalachian Forest Heritage Area is one step closer to national recognition, thanks to the introduction in the Senate of the S. 401 Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area Act of 2017.

The recent legislation will provide a cooperative management framework to West Virginia and Maryland, eighteen counties within those states, all levels of government and the private sector to work to conserve the cultural, natural and historical heritage and pursue economic opportunities within the designated Heritage Area.

Phyllis Baxter, Executive Director, is encouraged by the new legislation.

“We have just had introduced our Senate bill to designate our area as a national heritage area. As a national heritage area we would join 49 others around the country who work to support and develop their area using partnerships,” said Baxter.

National Heritage Areas leverage federal funds to create jobs, generate revenue for local governments, and sustain local communities.