Fairmont Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Home Alone While Alleg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Home Alone While Allegedly High

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

A Fairmont woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly left her 9-year-old child home alone while she was using drugs.

Cassandra Sleeth, 26, was allegedly high on bath salts while operating a disabled vehicle in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department.  When police spoke with Sleeth, they observed that she was under the influence.

Sleeth told police her child was home alone.  When police arrived to Sleeth's home, they found the boy looking for his mother with the front door open, according to police.

Sleeth is charged with child neglect.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.