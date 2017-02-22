Fairmont Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Home Alone While Allegedly High

A Fairmont woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly left her 9-year-old child home alone while she was using drugs.

Cassandra Sleeth, 26, was allegedly high on bath salts while operating a disabled vehicle in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department. When police spoke with Sleeth, they observed that she was under the influence.

Sleeth told police her child was home alone. When police arrived to Sleeth's home, they found the boy looking for his mother with the front door open, according to police.

Sleeth is charged with child neglect.