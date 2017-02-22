Healthy Harrison: Reduce, Recover, Relieve

"West Virginia ranks 50 out of 50 in so many things," said Healthy Harrison board member Jim Harris. "So it was this idea from moving from last to first."



Almost two years ago Healthy Harrison was created to educate and motivate residents to improve their health.

A community needs survey was conducted



"Addiction and the drug issue was on the top of a lot of people's minds," said Harris. "I don't think anybody wakes up one Tuesday morning and says golly I want to be a heroin addict today. It's a terrible journey once you get there. And it really is I'm afraid it's a trap that folks aren't even aware it's there."



So the Healthy Harrison board and staff came up with reduce, recover, relieve to address the issue.



"Public health and public safety issue with regard to things like syringe exchange and those kind of programs," said Harris. "We're losing a generation. We're losing people every week."



Harris says a needle exchange program is in the works and would include a recovery component.



"Have the celebration recovery folks. we would have other recovery folks there," said Harris. "So when somebody comes to exchange to get clean needles they would have the opportunity to talk to somebody who would help them get into recovery if that's where they are, It's gets those used needles that are contaminated out of the public."



Healthy Harrison also will work to provide more resources to avoid overdoses.



"Encourage the use of national among all first responder units so narcan or naxalone is that drug that if given to somebody who is unconscious or who is barely breathing who has overdosed opiate it will reverse the effect," said Harris.



Harris says the organization works to be an example to other communities around the state.



"Above all else healthy Harrison values life and health and if you give someone the opportunity to live through the event like an overdose and perhaps they will come to the realization that this another way," said Harris