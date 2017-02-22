Red Cross to Host Event for Veterans

When the brave men and women who protect our country overseas come home, they often have questions.

Operation Welcome Home is hosting its second Veterans Benefits Session.

The event is meant to help veterans with their finances, benefits and other questions regarding life after deployment.

Brett Simpson, program manager, said the session will answer any pressing question veterans might have.

"It's a lot of information that a lot of veterans have heard in the past but it went in one ear and out the other. Now they're asking the questions and we want to give them the information they need to know."

The session is open to all. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at, 1299 Pineview Drive, the American Red Cross building in Morgantown.