Morgantown Car Repair Shops Say Potholes are Costing Residents Money

National transportation research group TRIP announced last week that West Virginia's roads cost motorists a total of $1.4 billion. Local car repair shops say potholes are the main issue in Morgantown.

"Potholes are definitely an issue," said Riverside Automotive owner Harry Sprouse. "That would be the number one reason why someone is coming in for a (road-related) repair on their car."

Of Riverside Automotive's weekly roughly 75 customers, up to 5 may come in for a road-related repair. Sprouse said those seven percent spend between $300 to $500 for the repair, which is less than the figure calculated by TRIP.

The TRIP report calculated costs for drivers in the West Virginia's urban areas including Morgantown. Morgantown motorists were estimated to spend $1439 in extra vehicle operating costs due to road congestion, conditions and safety.

Based on his store's figures, Sprouse said he was skeptical about the TRIP Report's figures. Still, he agreed that the roads could use improvement.