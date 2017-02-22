Harrison County Considered Joining Drug Lawsuit

During its meeting Wednesday morning, the Harrison County Commission heard a presentation from Charleston attorney Russell Williams, who is working with other counties to take legal action against pharmaceutical companies. Williams said these companies bear some responsibility for contributing to the epidemic use of opioid drugs throughout the state.

"Over a five to seven year period, we're looking at 8-10 million pain pills that were sent to this county and caused disastrous effects to the community and the health of the citizens here," said Williams.

It's a cause that hits closer to home for many people in Harrison County, especially since the county has been identified by the federal government as a high-intensity drug trafficking area. Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano said it's a rare day when her office doesn't see a reminder of that fact.

"We see firsthand every single day what the effects of opioid abuse causes on families, on children, who may not take opioids, but they suffer because their parents are addicted or in prison," Romano said.

The commission has asked Romano to form a committee to look into joining other counties in filing a lawsuit. Commission said it would look forward to sending a message to anyone involved in the drug trade in Harrison County.

"It puts doctors on notice, it puts pharmacies on notice, and it certainly puts pill makers on notice, because all of them now will be subject to some sort of liability," said Commission President Ron Watson.