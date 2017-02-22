Buckhannon Police Report Rise in Drug Crimes

A local police department says drug crime is on the rise in its community.



Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory said the number of felony drug crimes in 2016 was higher than either of the past two years.



The top offenses in the city including delivery of a controlled substance charges and driving with a license revoked for DUI.



Gregory said it's an issue he doesn't intend to ignore.



"They are indeed a pox on the community," said Gregory. "It is very harmful to the individual and to many of the people around them as well."



The Buckhannon Police Department will hold a community meeting Thursday night focusing on drug awareness.