5-Year-Old Gives Back to His Elementary School

A Taylor County student is giving back to his school.



Five-year-old Dylan Stead recently won a 50-inch TV through a raffle at a Grafton business. But, instead of keeping the TV, Stead is donating it to Anna Jarvis Elementary School.



His mom is the assistant principal at the elementary school but the kindergartener said the decision was his idea.



"I wanted to give it to my school to stand up for the kids in my school and be nice," said Stead, Anna Jarvis Elementary student.

The TV will most likely be put in the cafeteria for all of the students to enjoy.