WVU Student Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Drugs in Dorm Room

A West Virginia University student was arrested Tuesday after police said they found marijuana and mushrooms in his dorm room.

Thomas Meloy, 18, of Virginia, was allegedly caught with marijuana, mushrooms, and 17 unknown tablets with teardrop designs in his Arnold Hall dorm room, according to WVU Police.

Meloy told police he only sold those drugs to residents of the dorms "every now and again" to have "some extra cash at hand."

Meloy is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.