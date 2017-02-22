WVU Student Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Drugs in Dorm R - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Student Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Drugs in Dorm Room

Posted: Updated:

A West Virginia University student was arrested Tuesday after police said they found marijuana and mushrooms in his dorm room.

Thomas Meloy, 18, of Virginia, was allegedly caught with marijuana, mushrooms, and 17 unknown tablets with teardrop designs in his Arnold Hall dorm room, according to WVU Police.

Meloy told police he only sold those drugs to residents of the dorms "every now and again" to have "some extra cash at hand."

Meloy is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.