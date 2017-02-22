Monongalia County Commission Talks I-79 Emergency Response and Youth Services Project

Monongalia County Commission has approved a letter to send to the West Virginia Department of Highways updating emergency response to the I-79 exit 154 Interchange.

The letter, which was written by the City of Westover, states that they will respond to emergencies on all ramps and the interchange bridge. Westover is already responsible for that portion of I-79 from Exit 152 to 155.

Granville will be responsible for University Town Center Drive up until the Rosie the Riveters Memorial Bridge that crosses the Interstate.

“In the interim the county and State Police are the individuals to be called, but that’s a longer response time,” said Monongalia County Commission President Ed Hawkins. “What we’re actually trying to do is make sure we have a short response time for an accident or something that requires 911.”

This new plan will clear up any dispatching confusing for MECCA 911.

Commissioners are also continuing their support for the Morgantown Area Youth Services Project.

Last year, the organization received a Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention DMC (Disproportionate Minority Contact) Grant to help at-risk minority youth.

Monongalia is one of five counties statewide to use this pilot program, which has allowed for counselors, who speak other languages, to work with students recommended by the schools before their behavior escalates.

“We’re trying to get to them before they become truant,” said Commissioner Tom Bloom. “Before they get to the second or third level of problems. Right now it might be only a minor shoplifting, but we want to try to work with them before these problems increase.”

So far this program has helped 21 at-risk minority youth with a goal to reach 58 and develop more activities as the grant continues.