Joel Hanrahan to Join Black Bears' Coaching Staff

Former Pirates closer Joel Hanrahan is back with the organization, and later this year, he'll coach at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Pirates announced today that Hanrahan will join the Black Bears' staff as an assistant pitching coach.

“Our staff is excited to have him join the Black Bears for the 2017 season," said Matt Drayer, the Black Bears' general manager. "We believe he will be a great addition to an already outstanding coaching staff."

Hanrahan spent four seasons with the Pirates, appearing in 238 games. He recorded 100 saves in his seven-year MLB career, which included stints in Washington and Boston.

Before the 2013 season, the Pirates traded Hanrahan to the Red Sox in a multi-player deal that most notably included Mark Melancon. Hanrahan appeared in just nine games for Boston in his final season as a pro.

The Black Bears open their 2017 schedule June 19 against Mahoning Valley. View the club's schedule on its website.