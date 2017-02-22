WVU School of Nursing Offering In-State Tuition For RN to BSN Program

West Virginia University is addressing a nationwide need for nurses with tuition incentives.

Beginning with the Fall 2017 semester, the School of Nursing is offering in-state tuition for all students, regardless of residency, for its Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

“The Institute of Medicine in 2010 did something call the Future of Nursing,” said Tara Curtis, Director of Communications and Marketing for the WVU School of Nursing. “As part of that they had a goal to increase the number of bachelor prepared nurses to 80% by the year 2020. As a growing institution here with a very competitive traditional program, the RN to BSN program is an area where we can help them address those goals.”

The program is done completely online with flexible full or part-time scheduling.

“People that have kids and crazy work schedules I think this is really key,” Curtis said. “We want to offer the most flexible program we can and so far we’ve had an overwhelming response to this change.”

The American Colleges of Nursing predicts there will be over 1 million nursing jobs available 2020. Completing the BSN program not only gives students more advanced academic classes, but also makes them more attractive to employers filling those positions.

“It’s really important that we be as innovative in developing programs and academic offerings that will allow us to help them meet that demand,” added Curtis. “And of course grow the number of experienced nurses we have out in the field.”