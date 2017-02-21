Morgantown Council Passes Second Gun Ordinance Reading

A Morgantown ordinance outlawing the possession of firearms on municipal property passed its second reading Tuesday evening. It was a 4- 3 decision.

Each council member gave additional explanation for the reason they voted in favor or against.

Councilmen Wes Nugent proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would postpone its passing until the council decided on security measures for municipal buildings.

That amendment failed on a 3-4 vote.

Morgantown resident and city council candidate Kyle McAvoy voiced his opinion for the amendment and against the ordinance.

"If you're going to take away people's right to defend themselves you need to have some kind of safety measures. To put a sticker on the wall and have no safety measures in place is a useless platitude. It's a gesture that doesn't really deal with this problem," McAvoy said.

Many other Morgantown residents spoke during the public hearing in support of the ordinance citing safety concerns.