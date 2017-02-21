Local IHOP Serves Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes For Limited Time

Sometimes it's the little things in life that matter most. This week, one nationwide food chain made a big impact on one of their littlest customers.

Following a rough day filled with shots at the doctor's office, Leah DeBarr's parents treated her to an IHOP dinner to cheer her up with a couple Cinn-A-Stack pancakes.

"Really good, they're my favorite," five-year-old Leah said.

But when Leah found out IHOP no longer offered Cinn-A-Stacks.

"I cried," said Leah.

Cue Leah's super-mom Erin who messaged IHOP on Facebook asking them to bring the pancakes back.

"Well she kept asking, 'what can we do about this' and I said, 'we can always send them a message. We can write, and if enough people write in and ask for them then they'll put them back on the menu, maybe. So we can always just try,"' DeBarr said.

And to their surprise it worked.

Tuesday afternoon Leah, and a few friends, were treated to a surprise party at IHOP.

The party included pancake making and Leah's favorite Cinn-A-Stacks pancakes.

IHOP representatives said they wanted to do something special for Leah.

"We received a lot of folks across the country that were really upset but hers really resonated and she started a movement," IHOP Franchise Owner Tommy Tsitouris said. "And so it's a huge deal for us to make her happy and we're bringing them back. Just for her. "

Thanks to Leah, the 201 Venture Drive IHOP location in Morgantown will now exclusively serve Leah's Legendary Cinn-A-Stacks.

"The folks who work in our restaurants, the folks who dine in our restaurants, they're important and we're all about community," Tsitouris said. "And you know this is a big deal. We made a little girl upset because we took her favorite pancakes away and we don't want to do that so this is our opportunity to give back to the community and make the folks here in Morgantown, West Virginia happy."

Cinn-A-Stacks will be served now until April 9.